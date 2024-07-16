MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MEGI opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $14.35.

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $301,300.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,532,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,725,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 149,023 shares of company stock worth $1,855,467 in the last 90 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

