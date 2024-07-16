Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MEQ opened at C$174.87 on Tuesday. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$130.00 and a 12 month high of C$194.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$168.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$1.62. The company had revenue of C$61.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.95 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 74.24% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 7.1907783 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mainstreet Equity

About Mainstreet Equity

In related news, Director Ron Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$175.20 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

