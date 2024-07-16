MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

