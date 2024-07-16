Manhattan Associates (MANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.860-3.940 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $241.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.09. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

