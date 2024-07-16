ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.240-1.340 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.24-1.34 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.54 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

