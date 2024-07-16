Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.