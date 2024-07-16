Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $246.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

