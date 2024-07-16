Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marten Transport Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

