Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.