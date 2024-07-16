Mattel (MAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY24 guidance at $1.35-$1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Insider Activity at Mattel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

View Our Latest Report on MAT

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.