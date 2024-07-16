ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 183.85 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 182.91 ($2.37), with a volume of 175621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.36).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of ME Group International in a report on Monday, June 10th.

ME Group International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £679.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.15.

Insider Activity

In other ME Group International news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 27,000 shares of ME Group International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($54,973.41). Insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

ME Group International Company Profile

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

