ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Declares GBX 3.45 Dividend

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ME Group International Stock Performance

ME Group International stock opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.35) on Tuesday. ME Group International has a one year low of GBX 116.70 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 184.67 ($2.39). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.15. The company has a market cap of £682.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,363.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at ME Group International

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($54,973.41). 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ME Group International Company Profile

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

