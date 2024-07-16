ME Group International’s (MEGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 203 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a report on Monday.

Shares of MEGP opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £679.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,388.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.15. ME Group International has a 12 month low of GBX 116.70 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.67 ($2.39).

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($54,973.41). 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

