ME Group International’s (MEGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 203 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a report on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($54,973.41). 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ME Group International Company Profile
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
