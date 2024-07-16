MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $189.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.81. MediWound has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 241.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

