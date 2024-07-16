Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Medpace worth $54,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.29.

Medpace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $444.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.95 and its 200-day moving average is $376.50. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $449.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

