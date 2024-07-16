Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $85.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,864. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

