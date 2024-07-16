Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

