Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,178,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,865.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares in the company, valued at $68,178,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,979 shares of company stock worth $153,474,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $503.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.52. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. TD Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.50.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

