Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Increased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 8.1% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on META. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.50.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,178,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,178,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,160.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,979 shares of company stock worth $153,474,852. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

META stock opened at $496.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.