MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,776 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Price Performance
NYSE MET opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
