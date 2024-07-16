Metropolitan Bank (MCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.16. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. bought 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

