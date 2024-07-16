Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.