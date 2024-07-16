Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

