Mizuho Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $92.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NET. Bank of America upped their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of NET opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,219,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 751,231 shares of company stock worth $58,814,167. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $221,858,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

