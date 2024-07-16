Model N (NYSE:MODN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $319,974.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,338.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Model N by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Model N by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

