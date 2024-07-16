Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.02.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,177,437 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.