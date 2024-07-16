Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $400.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as low as $283.53 and last traded at $283.98, with a volume of 522168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.35.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MOH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.62. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

