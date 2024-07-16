Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.