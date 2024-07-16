Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 152.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.