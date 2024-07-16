Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 379.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock valued at $959,881,905. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

