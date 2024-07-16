Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after buying an additional 572,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after buying an additional 223,613 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,681,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $18,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $151.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

