Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2,654.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $335,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.