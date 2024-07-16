Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,705,000 after acquiring an additional 84,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

