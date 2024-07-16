Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 302.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 78.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 280,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 167.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

