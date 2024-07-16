Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,753,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,952,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 196.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.61.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

