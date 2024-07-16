Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $438.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.