Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $454.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

