Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 117.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.