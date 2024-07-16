Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after buying an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $208.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

