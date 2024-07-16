Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 236.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

