Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 102.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Samsara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after acquiring an additional 917,389 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Samsara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 372,073 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,820,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,581,224 shares of company stock worth $54,269,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

IOT opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

