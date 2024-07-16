Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $142,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,852 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,616,000 after purchasing an additional 340,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

