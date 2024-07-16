Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $150,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $1,069,292.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,588. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

