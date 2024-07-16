Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 247.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

