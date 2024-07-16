Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

