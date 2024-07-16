Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

MTN opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.62.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

View Our Latest Report on MTN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.