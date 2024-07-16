Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $340.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

