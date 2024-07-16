Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 487,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $7,314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

