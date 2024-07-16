Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $82,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 306.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

