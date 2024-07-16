Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $94,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 472.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

